Flybe plane makes emergency landing at Belfast airport

A Flybe plane carrying more than 50 people has made an emergency landing without its nose gear at Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland.

The Bombardier Q-400 took off from Belfast City Airport for Inverness, Scotland, on Friday before being diverted. The plane circled in a holding pattern, burning fuel, for about two hours before landing at the city's international airport.

Images on social media showed the aircraft tipped forward onto its nose with firetrucks nearby.

The airline says the plane was carrying 53 passengers, including an infant, and four crew. It says one passenger was treated for a minor hand injury but no one else was hurt.

The airport confirmed it was "dealing with an incident on our main runway" but remained open.

An investigation into the incident is underway.