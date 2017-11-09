Expand / Collapse search
Pacific trade pact leaders due to meet on new deal

By TRAN VAN MINH and ELAINE KURTENBACH | Associated Press

DANANG, Vietnam –  Leaders of the countries participating in a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned by President Donald Trump have agreed to meet and work out details of a deal.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Friday that he was "reasonably confident" the 11 countries remaining in the Trans-Pacific Partnership would have a basic agreement.

His comments to a business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum followed conflicting reports that a basic agreement had been reached.

Najib said officials met until 3 a.m. Friday trying to bridge their differences and produce a statement for the leaders of their countries to endorse.