UK Cabinet minister under fire over secret Israel meetings

Britain's international development secretary has cut short a trip to Africa amid demands she be fired over unauthorized meetings with Israeli politicians.

Britain's Press Association news agency and other media reported that Priti Patel was on a flight to London Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May ordered her to return. She had been due to attend events in Uganda.

Patel has been under pressure since it was revealed that she held 12 meetings with Israeli groups and officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a vacation in the country in August — and that she hadn't told the prime minister or colleagues about it.

She apologized, but it has since emerged that she also met in September with Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan and a foreign ministry official.