Pakistan judge rejects ex-PM's plea to merge his 3 trials

A Pakistani judge has rejected a plea from the country's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to have three corruption cases against him and his family members merged into one.

This leaves Sharif having to stand three separate trials with hearings stretching out for months.

The decision by Judge Mohammad Bashir is likely to drag out the trial of Sharif, as well as his daughter and her husband, both co-defendants in the cases stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm.

The 67-year-old Sharif, who thrice served Pakistan as prime minister, was indicted last month. He resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from office over corruption charges.

Sharif again denied the charges against him during Wednesday's hearing. The judge then adjourned the case until Nov. 15.