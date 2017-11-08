Mexico defends rights record after report on military abuses

The Mexican government is reaffirming its commitment to human rights after a study found that nearly all cases of alleged abuses against civilians by soldiers fighting the war on drug gangs go unsolved and unpunished.

A government statement Wednesday says the Attorney General's Office is working toward "structural and institutional changes to put an end to impunity and pursue human rights violations" through the creation of special investigative units.

It adds that prosecutors have already put in motion changes that emerged from a February executive report and that address several recommendations in the study released Tuesday by the Washington Office on Latin America.

The statement says the military has also broadened human rights training for soldiers, resulting in a reduction of complaints received by the National Human Rights Commission.