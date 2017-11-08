Melania Trump goes viral in South Korea for this moment with a K-pop star

First lady Melania Trump started trending on social media Tuesday in South Korea for a moment she shared alongside famous K-pop star and actor, Choi Min Ho (Minho).

The first lady was at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Seoul to launch the “Girls Play 2” campaign, where she gave a speech encouraging more girls to participate in sports.

Trump was joined by South Korean middle school students, as they watched students play hockey, when the girls noticed Minho -- a member of the Korean pop band SHINee -- standing behind them.

The girls reacted by screaming and clapping in excitement.

When Trump noticed their reaction, she watched with a big smile on her face and gestured at Minho. The two of them burst into laughter.

The moment immediately went viral on Twitter in South Korea, with users praising the first lady’s reaction, especially her long-lasting smile.

“She smiles a lot, speaks well and is so kind to the teenagers,” one Korean Twitter user wrote.

“I saw her smiling like that for the first time,” another said.

The focus on her smile could be due in part to local media nicknaming her “robotic Melania” for her calm and stoic manner, according to ABC News.

Plenty of photos and videos were shared with headlines: “Never saw Melania smile like that,” “Melania’s smile diplomacy,” and “Melania’s captivating attractiveness.”

The first lady was joined by Minho to promote the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, while President Trump was attending a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.