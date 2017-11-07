Official: suicide attack on a local TV in the capital Kabul

A police official says three people including a suicide bomber have attacked a TV station in the capital Kabul.

Officer Jan Agha says the gunmen attacked the Shamshad station on Tuesday and a gun battle is ongoing inside the station compound. It was unclear whether any of the station's staffers were killed or wounded.

Agha says first attacker was a suicide bomber. Najib Danishe, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says there were three attackers and one of was killed by police.

Danishe says at least some of the TV staff were rescued by the police but he did not elaborate.