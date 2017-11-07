Death toll from Vietnam storm climbs to 69 ahead of summit

Vietnam's government says the death toll from a typhoon that struck the country south-central coast last weekend and caused widespread flooding has risen to 69, with another 30 people missing.

The storm has caused extensive damage ahead of an economic summit that will be attended by leaders around the world, though those meetings will not be affected.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said Tuesday that flooding still submerged parts of a main highway with up to a meter of water, disrupting traffic.

The disaster agency said the government has ordered relief aid of $44 million to the typhoon's victims.