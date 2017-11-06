Ruling party extends control in Nicaraguan local elections

Nicaragua's governing National Liberation Sandinista Front has extended its dominance in local elections that opposition parties say were marked by abstentions and at least three deaths.

The Supreme Electoral Council says that with 98 percent of the votes tallied from Sunday's election, the governing party maintained its control of most local governments, including the capital. The Sandinistas won 135 of the country's 153 mayoral posts.

The indigenous-rights party Yatama says two of its supporters were killed overnight after voting. The Liberal Constitutionalist party says a member in the northern municipality of Wiwili was shot in the head in a clash with Sandinista supporters.

The police have not confirmed any violent incidents.

The Organization of American States' mission in Nicaragua says voting appeared to be normal.