Former CIA agent to do community service for cleric kidnap

A former CIA agent will do community service near Rome to complete her three-year sentence for taking part in the kidnapping of a Muslim cleric in Milan 14 years ago.

Sabrina De Sousa's lawyer said that a court in Milan on Monday approved community service for his client to teach English to minors in Rome province.

De Sousa was picked up in Portugal in 2015 on a European arrest warrant, but Italy dropped its extradition request last March. Her seven-year sentence was reduced to three by a partial clemency and general amnesty.

De Sousa claims no wrongdoing in the kidnapping. Twenty-six Americans were tried in absentia, many under aliases. She is the only American to return to Italy.