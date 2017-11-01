Poles mark day of the dead with visits to family graves

next

Poles are marking All Saints' Day with prayers and visits to cemeteries, where candles and flowers are placed at the graves of loved ones and national heroes.

The Nov. 1 holiday is a key holiday in the mostly Catholic country, ranking in importance only after Christmas and Easter.

Polish media paid homage on Wednesday to famous Polish actors and many others who died over the past year, including actor Roger Moore and Polish-American diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda placed flowers at the Krakow graves of former president Lech Kaczynski and first lady Maria Kaczynska, who died in a plane crash in 2010.