Police say Swiss tourists badly beaten in north India

Police in India are investigating the brutal beating of a Swiss couple near a fort close to the famed Taj Mahal.

Police said Thursday that Quentin Jeremy Clerc and girlfriend Marie Droz, both 24, were beaten with sticks and stones by a group of men over the weekend near the Fatehpur Sikri fort in Agra. The attack left Clerc with a fractured skull and Droz with a broken arm.

The Swiss couple from Lausanne told police the men were heckling and stalking them and insisting on taking selfies with Droz.

When Clerc asked to be left alone, the men started beating them with sticks and someone in the group threw stones.

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that her department had asked the state government for a report.