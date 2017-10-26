France: German doctor jailed in teen's death denied release

A French court has rejected a request from a retired German doctor sentenced to 15 years over the death of his stepdaughter to be released from jail for medical reasons.

The Paris appeal court said Thursday 82-year-old Dieter Krombach was sufficiently healthy to remain in prison.

Krombach's 15-year-old stepdaughter, Kalinka, died in her bed at his home in 1982. Andre Bamberski, the girl's father, believed the doctor gave his daughter a dangerous injection so he could rape her, and vowed to bring Krombach to justice.

A French court convicted Krombach in absentia in 1995 of violence leading to unintentional death. In 2009, Bamberski arranged to have Krombach kidnapped, tied up and placed near a courthouse in Mulhouse, France. He was later re-tried and convicted on the same charges.