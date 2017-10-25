Ugandan opposition leader charged amid political tensions

Uganda's most prominent opposition leader has been criminally charged over violent clashes between his party's supporters and police last week.

Police spokesman Asan Kasingye says Kizza Besigye was charged Wednesday with inciting violence, disobeying statutory duty and damaging government property.

Besigye was charged in the remote southwestern town of Rukungiri, where police shot and killed at least one person while trying to break up an opposition rally on Oct. 18. An opposition lawmaker and an official with Besigye's party also were charged but later got bail.

It was not clear whether Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, was still in custody.

Ugandan opposition officials are trying to mobilize mass support against efforts by lawmakers to extend longtime President Yoweri Museveni's rule.