UK academics irked by letter seeking Brexit lectures detail

British academics are accusing a lawmaker of interfering with intellectual freedom after he asked universities to provide information on professors who teach about Brexit.

The letter from Conservative legislator Chris Heaton-Harris asks for the names of professors "who are involved in the teaching of European affairs, with particular reference to Brexit" and asks for a copy of the syllabus and links to online lectures.

David Green, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Worcester, said he "felt a chill run down my spine" when he received the letter. He said it was "the first step to the thought police."

Several academics took to Twitter Tuesday to denounce the letter. Labour Party education spokeswoman Angela Rayner called it "unacceptable."

Heaton-Harris's office referred questions to the Conservative Party, which did not immediately comment.