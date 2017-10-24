Mexican president met Odebrecht, says he didn't get funds

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is acknowledging that he met several times with officials of a Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying bribes throughout Latin America.

But Pena Nieto's office denies a report citing Brazilian case files that suggested his 2012 election campaign might have received money from the Odebrecht company.

The office wrote in a letter published Tuesday by the newspaper Reforma that "no official of Odebrecht or its subsidiaries had any involvement in the campaign."

The nonprofit group Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity had reported Pena Nieto's meeting, and said a top official of his campaign may have received $3.14 million from an Odebrecht front company. The official has denied that.

Pena Nieto's government drew criticism when it recently fired the electoral-crimes prosecutor investigating the case.