UN to vote on extending Syria chemical weapons inspectors

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a Tuesday vote on a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would extend the work of inspectors seeking to determine who is responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, and the big question is whether Russia will veto it.

Russia is a close ally of Syria and has criticized the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism.

Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov said Oct. 13 that before Russia decides, it wants to see the inspectors' report, expected Oct. 26, on an April chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun that killed over 90 people.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has pressed for a vote before the report. She says Russia wants to see if the inspectors blame Syria for the Khan Sheikhoun attack, which she says is unacceptable.