Merkel seeks EU's patience as Germany forms new government

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is asking her European Union partners for patience in discussing the bloc's future as she embarks on efforts to form a new government.

Germany's Sept. 24 election left the conservative Merkel trying to form a new, untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and traditionally left-leaning Greens.

Exploratory talks opened Wednesday and were stepping up Friday, with all potential partners getting together for the first time. Talks are scheduled through Nov. 2, but it's likely to be weeks or months before they conclude.

Merkel said in Brussels on Friday that talks will feature issues such as the eurozone's future.

She said "it's not yet foreseeable when I can present results, and we will need in the coming weeks respect for the formation of a government in Germany."