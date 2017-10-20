The Latest: Thousands gather at Somalia attack site to pray

The Latest on Somalia's deadliest attack (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Thousands of anguished Somalis have gathered to pray at the site of the country's deadliest attack and to mourn the hundreds of victims.

A sheikh leading the prayers says that "this pain will last for years." More than 300 people were killed and nearly 400 wounded in Saturday's truck bombing, with scores missing.

Long lines of mourners stand in front of bombed-out buildings.

Somalia's government has blamed the al-Shabab extremist group for the attack.

___

12 p.m.

The U.S. military says it carried out a drone strike this week against al-Shabab in Somalia, shortly after the extremist group was blamed for the country's deadliest attack.

The U.S. Africa Command tells The Associated Press that the strike occurred Monday about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Mogadishu. The U.S. says it is still assessing the results.

Saturday's truck bombing in Mogadishu killed more than 300 people and wounded nearly 400 others.

The U.S. has carried out several drone strikes in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group early this year.

Al-Shabab has not commented on the truck bombing, which Somali intelligence officials say was meant to target Mogadishu's heavily fortified international airport. Several countries have embassies there.