Czechs begin voting in parliamentary election

Citizens of the Czech Republic are voting in a parliamentary election that could install another euroskeptic government in Central Europe.

Two days of balloting that started Friday are being held to fill 200 seats in the lower house of Parliament.

The centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis was the front-runner heading into the election. Polls show he is likely to become the next prime minister despite allegations of fraud linked to EU subsidies.

The president usually asks the leader of the strongest party in Parliament's lower house to try to form a new government.

Babis has been critical of the European Union; he opposes the EU's quota system on redistributing refugees and setting a date for adopting the euro.

Eight parties and groupings might win seats.