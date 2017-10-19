Rights group chides Poland for 'harassment' of protesters

Amnesty International has issued a report alleging that Poland's authorities have used surveillance, prosecutions and harassment, and even excessive force in rare cases, against peaceful anti-government protesters since 2016.

The report "Poland: on the streets to defend human rights," released Thursday, says that authorities have at times carried out prolonged ID checks of protesters, depriving them of freedom of movement. Poland's government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report also cites the cases of two protesters put under police surveillance. While noting that police justified surveillance by saying the protesters' actions could disturb public order, Amnesty called the measures a violation of international human rights standards.

Amnesty International researcher Barbora Cernusakova said "the Polish government is trying to instill fear in those who want to peacefully protest."