US wants quick vote on Syria chemical weapons inspectors

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. says the United States is circulating a resolution that would extend for another year the work of inspectors trying to determine who is behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters Wednesday that the U.S. wants a quick vote so the Joint Investigative Mechanism is renewed before its expected report Oct. 26 on responsibility for an April 4 attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed more than 90 people.

Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov has said that Russia will wait for the report before deciding whether to extend the inspectors' mandate.

Haley called that unacceptable, saying: "We can't go and pick and choose who we want to be a fault."

Russia is a close ally of Syria's government.