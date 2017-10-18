Quebec lawmakers pass law obliging citizens to uncover faces

Quebec legislators passed a religious neutrality bill Wednesday that will oblige citizens to uncover their faces while giving and receiving state services, triggering criticism that the law targets Muslim women.

Quebec's two main opposition parties opposed the bill because they argued it didn't go far enough in restricting the presence of conspicuous symbols of all religions in the public sphere.

The new law has two basic components: It bans the wearing of face coverings for people giving or receiving a service from the state and it offers a framework outlining how authorities should grant accommodation requests based on religious beliefs. While the bill doesn't specifically mention specific clothing, it would prohibit the burka and niqab when people interact with the state, but it doesn't extend to other religious symbols.