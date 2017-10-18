France to create new police unit focusing on daily life

next

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new police unit that will focus on routine crime and security problems.

Macron unveiled a plan to bolster France's domestic security on Wednesday during a speech to police forces at the presidential Elysee palace.

He promised to provide modern equipment and reduce paperwork so officers can focus on addressing burglaries and offensive behavior in the streets and on public transportation.

The president also announced that a new project to counter the radicalization of French youth by extremists would be launched in December.

Macron didn't discuss specifics since elected officials, police unions and experts are scheduled to meet to work out the details.