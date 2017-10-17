Guatemala extends UN anti-corruption official's visa

The Guatemalan government has renewed the visa of the U.N. anti-corruption commissioner but instructed him to "refrain from interfering in the internal affairs" of the country.

President Jimmy Morales tried to expel Ivan Velazquez in August but his order was blocked by Guatemala's highest court.

While ruffling the feathers of politicians and officials, the U.N. panel and local prosecutors have built popularity among Guatemalans over the last decade by attacking the corruption endemic in the country, including helping force the previous president from office two years ago.

Morales and his relatives have also been implicated in corruption or illegal campaign financing.

An official of the U.N. commission who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Tuesday the visa is for one year, not the two years previously given.