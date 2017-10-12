Witness at Malaysia trial says 4 more suspects in Kim murder

next

A Malaysian police officer has testified the two women on trial for the murder of the half brother of North Korea's leader were seen on airport security videos with two men believed to have provided the VX nerve agent that killed him.

Footage presented in court Thursday showed the Vietnamese woman walking in the airport with a man wearing a baseball cap and separately the Indonesian woman meeting with another man at an airport cafe.

The men's faces can't be seen clearly. Chief investigating officer Wan Azirul Niz Che Wan Aziz identified the men as only Mr. Y and Mr. Chang.

Wan Azirul said they are among four people at large whom prosecutors accuse of having the common intention to murder Kim. The others he named as James and Hanamori.