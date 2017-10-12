Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Saw found in Denmark could be linked to death of journalist Kim Wall

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark –  Danish police say divers have recovered a saw from the sea off Copenhagen and forensic investigators are checking whether it was used to dismember the body of a Swedish journalist.

Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said Thursday they were still searching for the arms of 30-year-old Kim Wall.

Wall's torso was found on a southern Copenhagen coast Aug. 21, and her decapitated head, legs and clothes were found at sea last week.

Wall was last seen on a home-made submarine with inventor Peter Madsen, who is being held in custody. He has said she died after being accidentally hit by a heavy hatch in the submarine's tower. Police have found no fractures to Wall's skull.