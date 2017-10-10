Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become a hurricane, no immediate threat to land

Tropical Storm Ophelia became better organized Tuesday, a day after the storm formed out in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ophelia is located far out in the ocean, about 870 miles west-southwest of the Azores, and is not a threat to any land areas for the next five days, according to the NHC.

The storm has maximum sustained winds at about 50 mph, and is moving south at about 5 mph. "Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday," the weather service said.

The forecast from the NHC shows Ophelia staying far out at sea, and does not pose any threat to the Caribbean or the U.S. mainland.

Ophelia is the 15th named storm of the year, and comes after massive devastation from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Forecasters said the Atlantic hurricane season would be "above-normal," with 14 to 19 by the peak season.

An average Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to NOAA.