Thai military leader promises elections in late 2018

More than three years after seizing power in a coup, the head of Thailand's military government is promising elections in November next year.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Tuesday that his government will announce the exact election date next year.

Prayuth said, "Around June 2018, we will announce an election date."

He added, "And around November, we will hold the elections."

Thailand's military seized power in 2014 and has postponed several self-imposed deadlines for elections, citing national security and the need to pass new election laws.