Vatican prosecutors seek 3 years jail for ex-hospital boss

Prosecutors are seeking a three-year jail sentence for the former president of the Vatican's children's hospital, who is charged with embezzlement for using donations to renovate a cardinal's apartment.

The Vatican said Monday that prosecutors have asked for a finding of not guilty against a second defendant, the hospital's former treasurer, citing insufficient proof. Verdicts are expected Saturday.

Giuseppe Profiti, the former president of the Bambino Gesu pediatric hospital, has defended spending 422,000 euros ($506,000) in hospital donations to renovate the penthouse apartment of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the retired Vatican No. 2. Profiti testified that the investment would have brought in even more donations during fundraisers at the apartment.

The prosecutor also demanded that Profiti pay a 5,000-euro ($5,870) fine and be banned from public office.