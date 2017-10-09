Turkish court overturns jailed lawmaker's conviction

Turkey's state-run news agency says a Turkish court has overturned the conviction of an opposition lawmaker imprisoned for allegedly exposing state secrets.

Anadolu Agency said an Istanbul appeals court quashed the conviction handed to Enis Berberoglu, a legislator from the main opposition People's Republican Party, or CHP, and ordered a new trial.

Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier this year for allegedly leaking footage to an opposition newspaper suggesting Turkey smuggled arms to Islamist rebels in Syria. He was convicted of revealing state secrets and espionage.

In July, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu led a 450-kilometer (280-mile) march from Ankara to the prison where Berberoglu was being held, to protest the government's crackdown following last year's failed coup.