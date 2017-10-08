Expand / Collapse search
Ghana gas station explosions kill at least 7, injures dozens

A tanker explosion at a gas-filling station in Ghana on Saturday killed at least seven people, officials said.

Authorities in Ghana say at least seven people have died and dozens were injured after an explosion at a gas station in a suburb of the capital.

Ghana's Information Ministry said Sunday that 68 people were hospitalized following the accident and dozens of others were treated and released.

Dramatic video of the explosion late Saturday posted on social media showed a blazing mushroom cloud.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia visited the site early Sunday where he said that gas explosions have "become one too many." He cited eight explosions over the past three years in the West African country.

A June 2015 explosion killed more than 150 people as many were seeking shelter from a storm at the gas station when that tragedy occurred.