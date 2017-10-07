Expand / Collapse search
Man detained after vehicle rams into crowd outside London museum, several injured

A man has been detained after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London on Saturday, injuring several people, police say.

Metropolitan Police said a man had been detained at the scene and they were investigating a motive.

"A man has been detained at the scene. Enquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are underway. If you have any information about this incident, please call 101," police said in a statement.

No other information was available on the number of people injured or their condition. Emergency services were said to be on the scene outside the museum. 

Metropolitan Police said they would release more information throughout the day.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident, Sky News reported. 

The Natural History Museum, a prominent landmark attraction which neighbours Imperial College in South Kensington, is seen in London, Britain, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville - D1AETHESURAA

Metropolitan Police reported a car drove into a crowd of people outside London's Natural History Museum, injuring a number of people.  (Reuters)

The BBC reported that the injuries appeared to be minor. 

The Guardian quoted a police spokesperson stating that the incident "was not being treated as a terrorist incident at this stage."

London's official terrorist threat level has been set at "severe," indicating an attack is highly likely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 