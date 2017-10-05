UN approves monitoring of ELN rebel cease-fire in Colombia

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the U.N. mission in Colombia to monitor and verify the temporary cease-fire between the government and the country's last remaining rebel group, the National Liberation Army known as the ELN.

The resolution adopted Thursday approved recommendations by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to add up to 70 additional international observers to the U.N. mission to monitor the cessation of hostilities which ends Jan. 9, 2018.

The Security Council welcomed the Sept. 4 announcement of the cease-fire and the request by both parties to the United Nations to coordinate and monitor the cease-fire verification.

The U.N. mission also monitored the end of more than 50 years of war between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.