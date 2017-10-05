German intelligence heads stress international cooperation

next

The heads of three German intelligence agencies say national and international cooperation and information-sharing is ever more critical as threats become more global.

Speaking at a public session Thursday of a parliamentary panel, the heads of Germany's foreign, domestic and military intelligence agencies emphasized that cyber threats in particular necessitate joint solutions.

The head of Germany's BND foreign intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, says "the threats for Germany can only be identified, analyzed and fended off by a cooperation of agencies."

He added that it's also incumbent on German intelligence agencies to be on the cutting edge of technology.

Kahl says "otherwise the digital revolution will only benefit those we should be protecting our country from."

Kahl was joined by domestic intelligence head Hans-Georg Maassen and military intelligence head Christof Gramm.