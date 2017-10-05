Air France plane's lost engine spotted in Greenland

French investigators say they have located parts from the engine that were lost by an Air France plane during a flight to Los Angeles from Paris last week.

France's BEA air accident agency said in a statement Thursday the flight data recorder was used to identify a search area in a wasteland covered with ice in Denmark's Greenland territory.

A helicopter of Air Greenland spotted parts from the engine Wednesday. The BEA is in contact with its Danish counterpart to organize the recovery of the parts.

The flight was forced to land in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador following major damage to one of the plane's four engines.

Passengers on board the aircraft tweeted photos and video of the plane flying through the clouds with a damaged engine.