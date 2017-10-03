Denmark: Stabbing wounds found on dead journalist's torso

A Danish prosecutor says authorities found fifteen stab wounds on the torso of a Swedish journalist who died after she went on a trip with Danish inventor Peter Madsen on his submarine.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen says the cause of death for 30-year-old Kim Wall has not yet been established yet.

He was speaking at a pre-trial hearing Tuesday for Madsen, who says he is innocent of manslaughter. Madsen says Wall died after being accidentally hit by a heavy hatch in the submarine's tower and he buried her at sea.

Wall's headless torso was found off Copenhagen Aug. 21, 10 days after his arrest.

Tuesday's hearing at Copenhagen City Court was not aimed at determining the guilt of Madsen, but to extend his detention to Oct. 31 while police investigate.