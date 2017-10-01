Official: 10 Afghan forces mistakenly killed in airstrike

Afghan officials say at least 10 security forces have been killed after the Afghan Air Force mistakenly dropped bombs on their checkpoint in southern Helmand province.

Gul Agha Muslim, a member of the Gareshk district's local council, says another 11 were wounded in the incident Sunday. The victims were from both the Afghan police and intelligence agency, added Muslim.

Afghan Defence Ministry Spokesman General Dawlat Waziri confirmed the airstrike, without providing further details.

The district has witnessed heavy fighting in recent weeks between security forces and Taliban insurgents.