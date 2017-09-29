Bali volcano danger signs unabated week after high alert set

next

A week after authorities put Bali's volcano on high alert, tremors that indicate an eruption is coming show no sign of abating, swelling the exodus from the region to at least 140,000 people.

Disaster authorities on the Indonesian island famed for its lush tropical interior and beguiling beaches said Friday that instruments recorded more than 200 tremors from the cone-shaped mountain from dawn until midday.

The disaster agency said more than 144,000 people have now left areas around the volcano, including from places outside the immediate danger zone.

Villager Wayan Sudarma, who still returns to the danger zone to help evacuate cattle, says, "We don't know what's going to happen. We can't predict anything,"