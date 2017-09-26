Polish PM: we want to raise WWII reparations with Germany

Poland's prime minister says her government intends to raise the issue of reparations for World War II damage, even though Germany considers the matter closed.

Beata Szydlo said Tuesday the reparations are a matter of historic justice which Poland is entitled to raise. She gave no details.

Poland's ruling party says Germany needs to pay compensation for material damage that Nazi Germany inflicted during five years of brutal occupation. Some politicians estimate the damage at billions of U.S. dollars. The ruling party insists the reparations are an open issue, and leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski recently said the talks would be an opportunity to tell the world Poland's tragic wartime history.

Germany says Poland definitively renounced reparations in a 1953 statement and the matter is closed.