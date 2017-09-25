Myanmar says no 'ethnic cleansing,' genocide against Muslims

Myanmar's U.N. ambassador insists there is no "ethnic cleansing" or genocide taking place against Muslims and he objects "in the strongest terms" to countries that have used these words to describe the situation in Rakhine State.

Hau Do Suan used his "right of reply" at the end of the six-day gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly on Monday to respond to what he called "irresponsible remarks" and "unsubstantiated allegations" made in speeches to the 193-member world body.

Over the last month, more than 420,000 Rohingya Muslims have arrived in Bangladesh as their homes and villages were set on fire by mobs of soldiers and Buddhist monks.

Hau insisted: "There is no ethnic cleansing. There is no genocide. ... We will do everything to prevent ethnic cleansing and genocide."