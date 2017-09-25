Attackers shoot 3 women, 2 men to death at house in Mexico

Authorities in the central Mexico state of Puebla say gunmen have shot to death three young women and two men while wounding three others during an attack on a house.

The Puebla state prosecutors' office says the women ranged in age from 16 to 23. The men were 24 and 41.

There was no immediate information on motive. But the prosecutor's office said Monday that the shooting happened at a house in the city of Huauchinango where officials found packages of marijuana after the attack.

Puebla has seen an increase in violence related to drugs, fuel theft and robbery from trains.