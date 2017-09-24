Pope's advisers on sex abuse also look into kids of priests

Pope Francis' committee of advisers on protecting children from sexually abusive priests is expanding its workload to include the needs and rights of children born to Roman Catholic priests.

Committee member Bill Kilgallon tells The Associated Press that a working group is looking into developing guidelines that can be used by dioceses around the world to ensure that children born to priests are adequately cared for.

The issue is one the church has tried to keep under wraps for centuries, due to the perceived scandal of priests having sex. But it has gained visibility after Irish bishops developed and published a set of guidelines that focused on ensuring the wellbeing of the priest's child and the child's mother, who often suffer psychological problems from the stigma and silence imposed on them.