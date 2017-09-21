Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

Although downgraded to a tropical storm, Jose continues to produce "dangerous" rip currents, the National Hurricane Center said.

Jose is stationary and should continue off the coast of southeastern New England for the next several days, forecasters said.

Here's what you need to know.

Where is Jose now?

Jose is approximately 145 miles southeast of Nantucket, Mass., the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. ET advisory said Thursday. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is stationary.

FLORIDA SEES LOOTING, BVI PRISONERS ESCAPE IN IRMA AFTERMATH

Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm last week, earlier than initially expected by forecasters, but then became a Category 1 hurricane a day later. It has since been downgraded back to a tropical storm.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with a major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico last week as a Category 4 hurricane, a situation, the Netherlands navy said, that was “better than expected.”

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Block Island, R.I., as well as Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, both in Massachusetts.

The warning also applies to a stretch of the state going from Woods Hole to Sagmore Beach that includes Cape Cod, according to forecasters.