Palestinian deported from US over 1970 blast lands in Jordan

A 70-year-old Palestinian woman who was deported from the United States for concealing a decades-old bombing conviction has arrived in Jordan.

Rasmea Odeh said Wednesday that she was "exhausted and angry."

In 1970, Odeh was convicted of two Jerusalem bombings, including one that killed two people. She says she confessed under torture. She was released in a 1979 prisoner swap between Israel and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Odeh didn't disclose her criminal record when applying for a U.S. visa and later for U.S. citizenship. Her 2014 conviction for lying on her application was vacated after an appeal, but she made a deal with the government when prosecutors said they would take her to a second trial.

In Chicago, Odeh was associate director of the Arab American Action Network, which provides social services and education.