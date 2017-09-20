Dog pulled from rubble after Mexico earthquake, to huge cheers

A dog buried under a pile of rubble was rescued on Wednesday after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico’s capital, killing more than 220 people.

Cheers of “bravo!” erupted when soldiers and rescue workers pulled the golden-haired dog buried under a toppled building southeast of Mexico City, El Nacional reported. A video posted on social media showed hundreds of people watching the rescue as people attempted to clean the debris off the pet.

It’s unclear if the dog was injured.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of national mourning on Wednesday to honor the victims killed in the country’s deadliest earthquake since 1985. The quake was centered near the town of Raboso in Puebla, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City, U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Rescue teams focused on listening to voices under the rubble, shouting, “quiet” and listening closely for voices among the piles of concrete. The death toll stood at 226 people on Wednesday.

At least 25 bodies were pulled from a Mexico City school, and all but four of the victims were children. Pedro Serrano, 29, told The Associated Press he could hear “small noises,” but couldn’t tell which direction they were coming from.

Rescue efforts also saved a girl trapped under the school’s debris. Workers spotted her and yelled at her to move her hand if she could hear them, Foro TV reported. She waved, and a search dog entered the wreckage to confirm she was alive.

Tuesday’s deadly disaster also struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed 10,000 people. Just hours before, residents partook in earthquake drills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.