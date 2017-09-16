Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

Jose, after weakening to a tropical storm for one day, became a Category 1 hurricane again Friday afternoon.

Jose is the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks.

After the Caribbean was left devastated by Hurricane Irma last week, there was worry that Jose could do further damage. But it appears to have spared, for the most part, that area.

Here's what you need to know about Jose.

Where is Jose now?

Jose is about 480 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., and 500 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. ET advisory.

FLORIDA SEES LOOTING, BVI PRISONERS ESCAPE IN IRMA AFTERMATH

It has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph, according to the advisory.

Jose downgraded to a tropical storm late Thursday morning, earlier than initially expected by forecasters. Jose became a Category 1 hurricane again by Friday afternoon.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. The Netherlands navy said the situation was “better than expected” after it passed north of the islands.

The storm is expected to move more northwest over the weekend. Forecasters said tropical storm watches might need to be put into effect for some areas on the eastern coast of the U.S.

"Interests from North Carolina northward to New England on the east coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system," the National Hurricane Center said.

Swells causing life-threatening rip currents are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the southeast U.S.