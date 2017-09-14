Saudi pilot dies during operation against al-Qaida in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen says a Saudi pilot has died due to a technical failure in the region of Abyan during an operation there against al-Qaida.

The statement, published Thursday in the state-run Saudi Press Agency, says the incident occurred Wednesday evening.

It is the second death this week of a coalition pilot. On Monday, authorities said an Emirati pilot was killed due to a technical malfunction, without elaborating.

Saudi-led forces launched an air campaign in Yemen in March 2015 against Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and their allies. Al-Qaida has taken advantage of the chaos to seize territory in Yemen.

The fighting has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced over 3 million people and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.