Togo postpones parliament session on reforming constitution

Togo has suspended a parliamentary session after opposition members protested the lack of a promised discussion of constitutional reforms.

Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday demanded a discussion of the reinstatement of the country's 1992 constitution, which included presidential term limits. Thousands of people across the small West African nation have been protesting against the 50-year rule of the Gnassingbe family and are seeking term limits for President Faure Gnassingbe.

The government last week introduced a draft bill on constitutional reform to parliament in an effort to contain the growing anti-government protests.

Main opposition party spokesman Eric Dupuy says the heads of a parliamentary commission are expected to meet Wednesday to review the draft.