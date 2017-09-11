UN: More than ¾ of Europe-bound youth migrants report abuse

The United Nations' children's and migration agencies say more than three in four of the migrants ages 14 to 24 report being subjected to forced labor, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy.

UNICEF and the International Organization for Migration say children from central and southern Africa face more abuse, including discrimination and racism, relative to young migrants from other places.

The agencies detailed their findings in a report released Tuesday.

They are recommending that European Union authorities set up "legal migration pathways" for children and youth to reach the continent and employ alternatives to detaining those caught immigrating illegally.

The report was based on accounts from some 22,000 migrants and refugees, about half of them children and youth.